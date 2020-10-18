OccuPro helps injured workers return to jobs

After years of helping injured athletes get back onto ball fields and courts, Carmelo Tenuta, the owner of a chain of sports physical therapy clinics, wanted to expand into new turf — helping injured workers recover and return to their jobs, or new professions.

Despite his success working with athletes, he realized his new mission would require much more than the standard programs on the market. He was willing to spend to get the right tool and training program.

He initially hired Jim Mecham in 2002 to develop the software he needed. It took seven years, and more than a $1 million investment, university research and long hours of trial developing and refining a one-of-a-kind software package.

“He worked on the software, tweaking it, using results of university studies and focus groups to develop the package,” said Tenuta. “He continued to grow the system. The old product was paper based with complicated paperwork.”

Seven years after joining the company, Mecham became a partner and the software package that originally was being developed for Tenuta to use in his own therapy clinics, became a marketable product to sell to others.