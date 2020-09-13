On the Job Joseph Diefenbach, Chiappetta Shoes

Established nearly 100 years ago, Chiappetta Shoes, 6821 39th Ave., is an iconic Kenosha business that has gained national recognition as a customized pedorthic footcare specialist. It has won industry awards for offering outstanding customer service, a wide product selection, merchandising and a comfortable but professional atmosphere.
It has an inventory of more than 20,000 shoes including upscale brands, and offers a wide range of accessories. CEO Anthony and younger brother Nick Chiappetta are the sons of owners Frederick and Lori Chiappetta. The store carries footwear lines to accommodate the needs of healthcare industry professionals as well as recognizing the foot care needs of other types of workers.
For the past two years, it has been recognized as a Gold Service Award winner by a national shoe trade organization. In 2018, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance named Chiappetta Shoes as its Ovation Small Business of the Year.
Joseph Diefenbach, sales and head merchandiser at Chiappetta Shoes, discusses the business:
Q: How long have you been at Chiappetta Shoes?
A: I have been there for more than a year.
Q: How did you end up here?
A: It seems like it was all a happenstance. While living in Central Wisconsin, I had been aware of a Chiappetta’s from my former employer (also a shoe store) but it wasn’t until my sister-in-law had the need for some new shoes to match her new position with the Aspire Program at Carthage that my shoe-worlds collided. My sister-in-law brought my wife along for the ride. Through a bit of networking, a move, an application, and a few interviews later, I got to put on the Chiappetta’s signature apron.
Q: What work experiences bring you to this position?
A: I just finished a pedorthics course in Indiana this summer and am looking forward to taking my certification test within the next few months. For more than four years, I had been at another multi-generational shoe store in Stevens Point.
Shoes aside, I have been in retail since I was a teenager and have been in big box, thrift, and grocery supervisory positions.
Q: What are your job responsibilities?
A: My current position is both sales and head merchandiser. My responsibilities have a range. Aside from typical sales duties, I take on the function of arranging window and counter displays, buying socks and accessories, along with contributing to our social media pages. On top of all that in a workday, I am currently studying the art of pedorthics through taking courses that will ultimately lead to my certification in the field.
I am a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. I followed that up with going to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where I studied studio art with concentrations in painting, printmaking and ceramics.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities?
A: I think I have a keen eye for merchandising. I live and breathe visuals. I hope it shows.
Q: What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?
A: Finding a work/life balance.
Q: How have you had to adapt to meet that challenge?
A: Focusing on my pedorthic certification has taken a large chunk of my “off time” from work. While worth it, it can be consuming. I must set goals and make my tasks into a prioritized list. With the pandemic and my wife’s family not being from this area, we have had to make the best of family time even if it is through Zoom or FaceTime. There is no one right way to adapt, but I try to just keep pushing until I find what works best for me.
Q: How has COVID-19 impacted how you work?
A: Well, wearing a mask has its challenges—constantly foggy eye wear to start with. But if wearing a mask 24/7 is the hardest thing I must do; it is completely worth it if it helps stop the spread. We have been fortunate to keep business moving since Chiappetta’s does provide custom orthotics and inserts to help with anatomical needs.
Q: Where do you see your industry going in the next few years?
A: I hope to see the shoe biz make a greater impact on millennials and Gen Z in the years to come. Influencers have been a game changer in the commercial industry. We want to keep displaying the importance of quality and comfort in footwear without sacrificing design. I know Chiappetta’s will continue to be the curator of brands and styles that fit that description.
