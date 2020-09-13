On the Job Joseph Diefenbach, Chiappetta Shoes

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?

A: Finding a work/life balance.

Q: How have you had to adapt to meet that challenge?

A: Focusing on my pedorthic certification has taken a large chunk of my “off time” from work. While worth it, it can be consuming. I must set goals and make my tasks into a prioritized list. With the pandemic and my wife’s family not being from this area, we have had to make the best of family time even if it is through Zoom or FaceTime. There is no one right way to adapt, but I try to just keep pushing until I find what works best for me.

Q: How has COVID-19 impacted how you work?

A: Well, wearing a mask has its challenges—constantly foggy eye wear to start with. But if wearing a mask 24/7 is the hardest thing I must do; it is completely worth it if it helps stop the spread. We have been fortunate to keep business moving since Chiappetta’s does provide custom orthotics and inserts to help with anatomical needs.

Q: Where do you see your industry going in the next few years?