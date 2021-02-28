On the Job: Michelle George connects businesses with those with special needs

How did you end up here?

I have always had a long-term goal of helping others. I did volunteer work while in high school for Special Olympics, ARC, and even at my current employer, KAC. I have a family member with developmental challenges, which definitely fueled my decision to work with individuals with special needs.

How long have you been where you are?

I have been with KAC for 13 years.

What work experiences bring you to this position?

While in college, I worked as a caregiver with a local adult family care home provider. I continued working there even after obtaining my degree, for a total of 13 years. This position allowed me to develop my career further by moving into management positions.

What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities?

I enjoy seeing the persons I work with make progress with skills and meet their overall personal and professional goals. It is gratifying to work with an individual who wants to seek an employment opportunity, assist them with highlighting their skills and experience, gain confidence with their interview skills, and get the job they want.