On the Job: Michelle George connects businesses with those with special needs

Editor’s note: On the Job is an occasional feature profiling a business person in the Kenosha County community.
The Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., creates opportunities for the personal growth and success of people with special needs. It matches employers with dedicated, well-trained, dependable workers.
Vocational outreach is an important component. Established in 1964, the non-profit organization has grown in importance and has trained and secured employment in local companies for many. Connecting individuals with employers is an effort supported by representatives of many corporate and non-profit organizations. Snap-on, Uline and the Kenosha Unified School District are just a few of those with a connection to KAC.
KAC does this by removing barriers, changing perceptions and building confidence. KAC serves roughly 3,000 individuals in the Kenosha community and surrounding area annually. KAC offers adult, children, business and food services. Early Head Start and early intervention are just some of the services for children.
Michelle George, community employment specialist with KAC, discusses her position with the center:
What do you do as a community employment specialist?
I help individuals who have barriers to employment connect to employment opportunities. I also provide both on- and off-site support to help them maintain their jobs. Additionally, I assist with work training and interview skill development. Lastly, I also network with local businesses to determine job availability and help find appropriate job matches for any potential and/or open positions.
How did you end up here?
I have always had a long-term goal of helping others. I did volunteer work while in high school for Special Olympics, ARC, and even at my current employer, KAC. I have a family member with developmental challenges, which definitely fueled my decision to work with individuals with special needs.
How long have you been where you are?
I have been with KAC for 13 years.
What work experiences bring you to this position?
While in college, I worked as a caregiver with a local adult family care home provider. I continued working there even after obtaining my degree, for a total of 13 years. This position allowed me to develop my career further by moving into management positions.
What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities?
I enjoy seeing the persons I work with make progress with skills and meet their overall personal and professional goals. It is gratifying to work with an individual who wants to seek an employment opportunity, assist them with highlighting their skills and experience, gain confidence with their interview skills, and get the job they want.
What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?
I have had to work at balancing work and family life. My work schedule has historically never been a traditional 9-to-5 job. I need to be flexible to provide support to the individuals I serve while they are working. That sometimes has overlapped with my home responsibilities and my children’s activity schedules.
How have you had to adapt to meet these challenges?
I have had to ensure that I organize my commitments appropriately so that both my work and home responsibilities are met.
How has Covid-19 (Coronavirus) impacted how you work?
Covid-19 has changed a lot of how many businesses are run. KAC is not an exception. I have had to use creative measures, including the help of technology, to maintain contact with customers. As an organization, we have continued to provide essential services throughout the pandemic, and we continue to do so, through in-person, teleservice and virtual platforms.
Where do you see your industry going in the next few years?
People will always benefit from assistance of some sort, and I see the need to help others continuing to grow as businesses and industries continue to go. I have seen the introduction of new and innovative ways to assist others — especially during this pandemic. The community has really come together in the past year especially, and I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the future.
IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need
Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.
Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.