On the Job with Ashleigh Henricks

What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?

It has been an incredibly challenging year for all of us. I have been working from home since March, which was a huge adjustment for me and for my children. We learned to respect one another’s work and school areas. They learned more about what I do and why it matters, and I have gotten more familiar with their classes. We learned the importance of being safe, being careful, counting our blessings and taking it one day at a time.

How have you had to adapt to meet these challenges?

I am fortunate to have a very supportive, caring executive director who keeps our team motivated, focused and who makes us feel valued. Learning firsthand about the needs of students also inspires me to meet any challenges and find solutions, so that I am better able to assist them and help the Foundation meet its goals.

How has Covid-19 (coronavirus) impacted how you work?