On the Job with Ashleigh Henricks

Ashleigh Henrichs is the Gateway Technical College Foundation and alumni coordinator.
The Gateway College Technical Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is separate from GTC, but operates in an office on the Kenosha campus at 3520 30th Ave. The Foundation board is governed by community leaders representing Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties. Founded in 1977, it raises more than $400,000 annually and manages a nearly $10 million endowment.
Its mission is to support, promote and facilitate the educational and cultural activities of the college. The Foundation does this by seeking contributions of funds, equipment and other resources and making four different types of funding available to students through the generosity of donations from individuals, families and businesses.
It also administers the Alumni Association, providing networking opportunities and recognizing alumni achievements.
What are your job responsibilities with the Gateway Technical College Foundation?
As the Foundation and Alumni Relations Coordinator, I focus on alumni recognition and engagement, community relations, social media efforts and managing special events and fundraisers.
How did you end up here?
After a successful career in advertising sales, I took some time off to stay home when my children were young. I then moved into non-profit administration, both locally and in Chicago. I believe strongly in the mission and impact of Gateway and have served as a volunteer and supporter of the Foundation for many years. In the fall of 2019, I was fortunate enough to interview for and be offered my current position.
What work experiences do you bring to this position?
I have worked in communications and leadership roles for several non-profits, so I have a good understanding of how critical effective communication, outreach and donor engagement are. My skill set includes writing for a variety of audiences and media, community relations, fundraising, special event planning, donor and volunteer recruitment and stewardship and working toward a goal as a member of a team.
What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities?
I enjoy seeing the difference that a scholarship or an emergency grant makes to a student. The challenges that many of our students face just to get to class, to purchase books and supplies, to juggle home, work and family life while completing their coursework, inspire me. It is my privilege to do all that I can to assist them, to represent the Foundation and to support College initiatives.
What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?
It has been an incredibly challenging year for all of us. I have been working from home since March, which was a huge adjustment for me and for my children. We learned to respect one another’s work and school areas. They learned more about what I do and why it matters, and I have gotten more familiar with their classes. We learned the importance of being safe, being careful, counting our blessings and taking it one day at a time.
How have you had to adapt to meet these challenges?
I am fortunate to have a very supportive, caring executive director who keeps our team motivated, focused and who makes us feel valued. Learning firsthand about the needs of students also inspires me to meet any challenges and find solutions, so that I am better able to assist them and help the Foundation meet its goals.
How has Covid-19 (coronavirus) impacted how you work?
When COVID initially hit, Gateway faculty and staff moved swiftly to transition to virtual learning and support. Our classes and services remained available to students even as our campuses had to shut down. Our facilities and security teams worked tirelessly to keep campuses safe, clean and prepared for when we were able to welcome many students back this fall. We now have in-person, virtual and hybrid classes.
Where do you see your industry going in the next few years?
Gateway students are in demand; our cutting-edge technology and innovative curriculum are equipping students to make an impact in the local workforce. The Gateway Technical College Foundation exists to help students and the College achieve their goals.
