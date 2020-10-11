On the Job with Kendra Buchanan Dooley & Associates

How long have you been where you are? Five years.

How did you end up here? Several years ago, I was looking to do some free volunteer-based marketing work to expand my options. I met with Jennifer Dooley, who I had known in college and through various organizations around town. I later met with the rest of the Dooley team in what I thought at the time was a project discussion but turned out to be an unofficial interview. Fast forward from there, I was offered an opportunity to join the Orange team!

What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities? I enjoy the variety of tasks I get to work on for my clients within our community.

What work experiences bring you to this position? I have an educational background in design, journalism, advertising and marketing. I have also worked in the graphic design and marketing field for more than 20 years. On top of this, I have volunteered for many organizations and events throughout Kenosha. That familiarity with the community lends itself well to my relationship with our clients.