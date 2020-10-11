On the Job with Kendra Buchanan Dooley & Associates

Dooley & Associates, an award-winning regional boutique marketing firm, was established in 2003. Through the years, it has produced iconic marketing slogans, campaigns and images for businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations.
Jennifer Dooley-Hogan is the brains and energy behind the company that has changed how some companies and organizations present their services and products to business and individual customers.
Headquartered in Kenosha’s downtown at 600 52nd St., the firm is also actively involved in community affairs and has helped launch projects for such organizations as Downtown Kenosha Inc., a Main Street economic development initiative.
Dooley-Hogan has branded the company as “The Orange” and set the mission to provide businesses with custom strategies that set them apart from competition. “Our passion is helping people,” she says. Dooley-Hogan credits her experienced marketing team for the firm’s success.
For six consecutive years, Dooley & Associates has been voted the No. 1 marketing agency in the annual Best of Kenosha contest. In 2013, the firm won a Kenosha Area Business Alliance Fast Five award for its rapid growth and performance.
Kendra Buchanan is Marketing Communication Specialist with Dooley & Associates:
What are your job duties? As a marketing communications specialist, I have the opportunity to work on a variety of tasks at Dooley, from social media advertising, online advertising and content creation to graphics design, website content and search engine optimization (SEO).
How long have you been where you are? Five years.
How did you end up here? Several years ago, I was looking to do some free volunteer-based marketing work to expand my options. I met with Jennifer Dooley, who I had known in college and through various organizations around town. I later met with the rest of the Dooley team in what I thought at the time was a project discussion but turned out to be an unofficial interview. Fast forward from there, I was offered an opportunity to join the Orange team!
What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities? I enjoy the variety of tasks I get to work on for my clients within our community.
What work experiences bring you to this position? I have an educational background in design, journalism, advertising and marketing. I have also worked in the graphic design and marketing field for more than 20 years. On top of this, I have volunteered for many organizations and events throughout Kenosha. That familiarity with the community lends itself well to my relationship with our clients.
What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job? I came to Dooley from a larger, more corporate atmosphere. It was an interesting transition for me to make coming to a small boutique firm. My previous work experience included less mainstream marketing efforts and less online advertising.
How have you had to adapt to meet these challenges? I worked closely with the management team at Dooley to understand the ins and outs of our team dynamic. From there, it was a smooth transition to collaborating with such a tight-knit group of talented individuals. I set goals, built a timeline and focused on professional development with the Dooley team to make sure my skill set was up to the challenge of keeping our clients’ online campaigns increasingly successful. I like to say I have achieved those goals, and I continue learning and growing every day.
How has Covid-19 impacted how you work? For everyone’s safety, Jennifer Dooley-Hogan had the foresight to send our team home to work very early back in March. Our team was extremely adaptable, and our transition was smooth and hassle-free.
Where do you see your industry going in the next few years? With social media and online advertising/SEO, my field is an ever-changing beast. So many of us remember Myspace, but now that platform has given way to Facebook, then Instagram and now TikTok. Social media and online advertising are going to continue to make a HUGE impact on our lives, whether we “tune in” from a phone, desktop or a tiny watch screen.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.