On the Job with Mary Polzin of The Spot Drive-in

I like that I work outside and can interact with customers. I enjoy my job.

What work experiences bring you to this position?

Before coming to the Spot, I worked at Country Kitchen and Ponderosa. I started when I was 16 years old. My experience has taught me how to interact with customers and my colleagues.

What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?

After years of working with the previous owners, the Lee Family bought The Spot. It has been a pleasure working with them. They have introduced some new technology that I have had to learn after working many years using a pad to take food orders. The new owners also have introduced an app that allows customers to pre-order their meals.

We just got tablets to use to take drive-up orders. While there is a slight learning curve, getting use to that technology, it is a quicker system because it gets the meal requests in faster and they come in the order they were taken from the customer.

How have you had to adapt to meet these challenges?

I have had to get use to using it. The other day, I spent a great deal of time learning how to use it.