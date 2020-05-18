Opening your business back up? This may be helpful

One theme has become clear in this critical moment. Consumers first want advertisements to convey that you are Open for Business and what services are available, then the changes your business has made in response to the pandemic.

Borrell Associates recently surveyed consumers and found that preferred advertising content included such things as service adjustments and updates, actions the business is taking to help, compliance (clean, social distancing, etc.), explaining actions to protect employees and — also on that list — deals. After all, deciding on one business or another may come down to safety and a deal that sparks interest.

In addition to the recent launch of our local marketing grant program, which matches advertising dollars in the months of April, May and June, we have established multi-channel advertising and marketing packages specifically designed for re-opening businesses. Readership on our news sites is at record levels connecting you directly to up to 88% of all households.

We also are offering free senior level advertising and marketing consultations to be sure that your plan is on point and up to the challenge. We hope you will check out the hot sheet and offers. The link is kenoshanews.com/open or call 262-631-1711 for more information.

David Habrat is vice president of advertising and marketing for the Kenosha News.