Our view: Leading the way forward in Kenosha County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s now up to us.

Kenosha County is open for business, after an on-and-off local order following the state Supreme Court’s rejection of the governor’s Safer-at-Home order.

We were expecting to open May 26 under terms of the orders, but it happened sooner. And now, after weeks of being told what not to do, we must act like the adults we are as we take next steps during this pandemic.

Are we ready?

We’re in this together, remember that. So we should do what we are comfortable doing, protecting ourselves and others.

And if we are not comfortable with going out or are home with health concerns and conditions, we should stay home. We should stay home too if we have any coronavirus symptoms.

Businesses closed for weeks can open, and we encourage them to put in practices that protect their employees and customers.

As customers, we should protect ourselves and others wherever we go.

For weeks our community has stepped up to help those in need, whether with food or services. We must continue that and offer assistance to anyone in need.

Meanwhile we have an opportunity to show the country the way forward.