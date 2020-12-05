 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palmen Kia of Kenosha donates face shields to Fredtert hospitals in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie
View Comments
top story

Palmen Kia of Kenosha donates face shields to Fredtert hospitals in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_3236.jpg

Pictured in front, from left, are Becky Sanders with Froedtert Hospital; Palmen KIA Controller Tara Bernal; and Palmen KIA President Andy Palmen. In the back row are, from left, Palmen KIA Vice-President & General Manager Giaco Ruffolo; and Shane Klimek with Froedtert Hospital.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

To aid in the fight against COVID-19, Palmen KIA of Kenosha has donated more than 100 face shields for medical worker use at Froedtert Hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.

It is the latest element of Kia Motors’ Accelerate The Good program, which includes national and local level initiatives implemented in response to the pandemic. Each of Kia’s 757 retailers nationwide are making similar donations to the hospital or medical facility of their choosing, totaling more than 75,000 face shields across all 50 states.

“Kia has really stepped up in this time of need and we are honored to do our part and by helping Froedtert in the fight against COVID-19 by providing badly needed face shields to medical workers here in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie,” said Andrew Palmen, president of Palmen KIA of Kenosha. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication these frontline medical workers exhibit every day to save lives in our community.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The face shield deliveries are the latest in a series of initiatives Kia Motors America implemented in response to COVID-19. The program, called Accelerate The Good, previously saw Kia donating $1 million to multiple non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise. The $1 million donation was designed to help homeless youth in all 50 states receive much needed shelter and care needed during this time.

In addition, earlier face shield donations — more than 300,000 thus far — were made to hospitals and medical facilities in hard hit metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York City.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert