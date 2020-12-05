Palmen Kia of Kenosha donates face shields to Fredtert hospitals in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie

To aid in the fight against COVID-19, Palmen KIA of Kenosha has donated more than 100 face shields for medical worker use at Froedtert Hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
It is the latest element of Kia Motors’ Accelerate The Good program, which includes national and local level initiatives implemented in response to the pandemic. Each of Kia’s 757 retailers nationwide are making similar donations to the hospital or medical facility of their choosing, totaling more than 75,000 face shields across all 50 states.
“Kia has really stepped up in this time of need and we are honored to do our part and by helping Froedtert in the fight against COVID-19 by providing badly needed face shields to medical workers here in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie,” said Andrew Palmen, president of Palmen KIA of Kenosha. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication these frontline medical workers exhibit every day to save lives in our community.”
Support Local Journalism
The face shield deliveries are the latest in a series of initiatives Kia Motors America implemented in response to COVID-19. The program, called Accelerate The Good, previously saw Kia donating $1 million to multiple non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise. The $1 million donation was designed to help homeless youth in all 50 states receive much needed shelter and care needed during this time.
In addition, earlier face shield donations — more than 300,000 thus far — were made to hospitals and medical facilities in hard hit metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York City.
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.