Parent company of Family Video to focus on pizza, real estate operations

Highland Ventures Ltd., parent to Family Video, is leaving the movie rental business and will focus on its other businesses, including pizza establishments and real estate.

The Glenview, Ill., company announced Tuesday it is closing all remaining Family Video movie rental stores including the 2931 75th St. location in Kenosha.

Michael Kohne, regional director of operations, said all of its 250 remaining stores are expected to be closed by Feb. 24 or sooner, depending upon the liquidation of inventory. It already is conducting a liquidation sale.

Unsold inventory will be donated. “We look to donate to local libraries and shelters. We try to be charitable,” Kohne said.

Highland will concentrate instead on its more profitable business sectors. Besides Marco’s Pizza shops, it also has Hoogland Foods, Stay Fit24 fitness centers, Highland Pure Water & Ice, and Legacy Commercial Properties, a real estate management firm.

The company owns and operates Marco’s Pizza at 2931 75th St. and expect to open more pizza shops later this year.