Parent company of Family Video to focus on pizza, real estate operations

Highland Ventures Ltd., parent to Family Video, is leaving the movie rental business and will focus on its other businesses, including pizza establishments and real estate.
The Glenview, Ill., company announced Tuesday it is closing all remaining Family Video movie rental stores including the 2931 75th St. location in Kenosha.
Michael Kohne, regional director of operations, said all of its 250 remaining stores are expected to be closed by Feb. 24 or sooner, depending upon the liquidation of inventory. It already is conducting a liquidation sale.
Unsold inventory will be donated. “We look to donate to local libraries and shelters. We try to be charitable,” Kohne said.
Highland will concentrate instead on its more profitable business sectors. Besides Marco’s Pizza shops, it also has Hoogland Foods, Stay Fit24 fitness centers, Highland Pure Water & Ice, and Legacy Commercial Properties, a real estate management firm.
The company owns and operates Marco’s Pizza at 2931 75th St. and expect to open more pizza shops later this year.
“Marco’s Pizza has done really well,” Kohne said. “Our goal is to open a number of Marco’s. During the pandemic, we saw an increase in business from people who preferred to order since there was a limited number of places where they could go.”
“We are going outside our buildings. We may lease space in other locations,” he said.
He said the formula for the pizza locations will be much the same as the video rental locations – with two means of ingress and egress. “We like to say we’re at the corner of Main and Main,” he said.
Highland’s plans are to lease its 6,000-7,000 square-foot Family Video locations. Many of them have Marco’s shops. It has leased space to such national and regional retail operations as Jimmy John’s, Pizza Hut, O’Reilly Auto Parts, DaVita, Athletico, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts and Qdoba. It also has leased space to PNC Bank.
Kohne said the company is negotiating a lease with a retailer for its 75th Street location. He has declined to name the retailer.
Last year, Highland closed its north side Family Video store at 3821 Washington Rd. and leased the space to Family Dollar.
Fave 5: Reporter Dan Truttschel shares his favorite stories of 2020
Here are a few of Kenosha News general assignment reporter Dan Truttschel's favorite articles from the eventful past year.
The case of this missing man goes back several months, and as we head into 2021, remains unsolved by the Kenosha Police Department. The uncert…
This was a destructive fire at the site of an historic building in the Uptown area of Kenosha that displaced many businesses and renters.
This story had a happy ending after several months of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department trying to locate this child, who now has been reu…
This story revolved around Kenosha man Anthony Smalley, who was seriously wounded after he dover into Lake Michigan after his son, who he thou…
Pleasant Prairie's growth continues to be astounding with many huge projects either underway, completed or in the works. The village put on an…