Parkside True Value to become Ace Hardware store

The Parkside True Value Hardware store was recently purchased by JC Licht, an Illinois-based paint and home décor company, and will be remodeled and rebranded into an Ace Hardware store.

JC Licht bought the store, located at 1735 22nd Ave., in July. The store, currently, is largely unchanged since Jerry Anderson, Parkside’s original owner, retired.

Manny Soberon, district manager of hardware for JC Licht, said that they are in a transition period. Remodeling will begin at the end of September.

“Everything will change,” Soberon said. “It’s going to be completely renovated.”

Along with renovations to the building, Soberon said they will bring in the Ace hardware line of products. The store will also expand its selection of Benjamin Moore paints, the primary brand of paint sold by JC Licht and official paint supplier of the Ace Hardware chain.

Soberon said the store will be able to offer a wide-selection of colors, as well as equipment to scan and match paint colors, as well as interior paints and stains made by other companies.

