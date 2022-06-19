Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,354,944, initially filed Dec. 11, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “supplementing vehicle service content with scan tool initialization links.” The co-inventors are: Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; Roy S. Brozovich, of Campbell, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, of San Jose, Calif.; and Brett A. Kelley, of San Jose, Calif.

Snap-On, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,353,156, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “focused light beam alignment apparatus for aligning fixture relative to a vehicle.” The co-inventors are: Craig F. Govekar, of Gurnee, Ill.; Edward P. Cahill, of Killaloe, Ireland; Derrick R. Steel, of Gurnee, Ill.; and Gary F. Stefanik, of Elmhurst, Ill.

TPS IP

TPS IP, of Cleveland, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,346,560, initially filed March 15, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “oven wall compositions and/or structures.” The co-inventors are: Lyle Oscar Dingman, of East Troy; Michael Abraham Schneck, of New Berlin, Pa.; Gary Allen Hanson, of Janesville; David Allen Strand, of Burlington; Michael Laddie Grande, of Elkhorn; Geoffry Allen Gromiuk, of Mukwonago; Steven Edward Kempowski, of Oconomowoc; and Jon Allen Ludlum, of Darien.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Tyco IP Holdings, of Milwaukee, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,356,292, initially filed Dec. 28, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “building data platform with graph based capabilities.” The co-inventors are: Justin J. Ploegert, of Cudahy,; Dominick James O’Dierno, of Mount Pleasant; and Brian Scott Otto, of Menomonee Falls.

