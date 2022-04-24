 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PATENTS

Snap-on

Snap-on, in Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,303,083, initially filed Nov. 8, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “pliers with angled crimping opening.” The co-inventors are: Gary S. Wollert, of Paris; Anup A. Gupte, of Buffalo Grove, Ill.; David T. Ross, Antioch, Ill.; and Daniel M. Eggert, of Kenosha.

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,299,301, initially filed July 31, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “floor jack with temporary shipping handles and packaging therefor.” The co-inventors are: Derek Nash, of Greer, S.,C.; Eian Mathieson, of St. Ives, Australia; Robert Fox, of Greenville, S.C.; and Matt Larson, of Mauldin, S.C.

S.C. Johnson

S.C. Johnson & Son, in Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,297,836, initially filed June 17, 2019) developed by Kristina Marie Knesting, of Racine, for “dual active insecticidal compositions.”

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial America, of New Holland, Pa., has been assigned a patent (No. 11,297,757, initially filed Feb. 12, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for a “system for monitoring the displacement of a ground engaging tool.” The co-inventors are: Michael G. Kovach, of Morton, Ill.;, Christopher Barrick, of Morton, Ill.;, John C. Endlsey, of Washington, Ill.; James W. Henry, of Saskatchewan, Calif.; Tracey D. Meiners, of Mackinaw, Ill.; Klint J. Peterson, of Mackinaw, Ill.; Alan Forbes, of Waterford, Wis.; David Long, of Washington, Ill.; and Christopher A. Lursen, of Shell Rock, Iowa.

