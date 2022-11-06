Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11481737 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2020) developed by four inventors for "Systems and methods to generate repair orders using a taxonomy and an ontology." The inventors named include: Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, California; Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, California; Bradley R. Lewis, of Gilroy, California; and Brett Kelley, of San Jose, California,

Herger, Inc.

HARGER, INC., of Grayslake, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11480335 B2, initially filed June 11, 2020) developed by Mark S. Harger, of Bristol, and William Steve Marcomb, of Antioch, Illinois, for "Portable ignition controller."

Milwaukee Electric

MILWAUKEE ELECTRIC TOOL CORPORATION, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11483633 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2020) developed by nine inventors for "Power tool and method for wireless communication." The inventors named include: Burtrom Lee Stampfl, of Bristol; Matthew J. Mergener, of Mequon; Alex Huber, of Brookfield; Paul Rossetto, of Milwaukee; Cole A. Conrad, of Wauwatosa; Stephen Matson, of Milwaukee; Scott R. Fischer, of Menomonee Falls; Mark A. Kubale, West Bend; and Christian Coulis, of Sussex.

Fenwal, Inc.

FENWAL, INC., of Lake Zurich, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11478755 B2, initially filed Aug. 15, 2019) developed by six inventors for "Small volume processing systems and methods." The inventors named include: Christopher J. Wegener, of Libertyville, Illinois; Bret M. Olson, of Chicago; Carolyn Kos, of Chicago; Timothy Getschman, of Racine; Mark J. Brierton, of Cary, Illinois; and Robert A. Brown, of Algonquin, Illinois,.

Here Global B.V.

HERE GLOBAL B.V., of Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11482099 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2021) developed by three inventors for "Method and apparatus for preventing traffic over-reporting via identifying misleading probe data." The inventors named include: Donta White, of Racine; Leon Stenneth, of Chicago; and Adekunle Afolabi, of Aurora, Illinois.