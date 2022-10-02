FNA Group

FNA Group, of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,446,693, initially filed April 25, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “pressure washer safely lock.” The co-inventors are: Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill.; Paulo Rogerio Funk Kolicheski, of Gurnee, Ill.; and Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington.

Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,450,154, initially filed Jan. 25, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “method and system for providing scanner jobs on diagnostic tool.” The co-inventors are: Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, Calif.; Roy S. Brozovich, of Campbell, Caif.; Joseph R. Grammatico,of San Jose, Calif.; and Joshua C. Covington, of San Bautista, Calif.