Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,314,755, initially filed April 17, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “system and method for accessing vehicle communication applications requiring vehicle identification without re-entering vehicle identification.” The co-inventors are Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, Calif.; Joshua C. Covington, of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; and Roy Steven Brozovich, of Campbell, Calif.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric, of St. Louis, Mo., has been assigned a patent (No. 11,306,467, initially filed March 27, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for mounting food waste disposer in relation to sink.” The co-inventors are Elijah Paweleck, of Milwaukee; Timothy J. Kocha, of Mt. Pleasant; and Sankalp, of Kenosha.

Ideal Industries

Ideal Industries Lighting, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,313,532, initially filed June 9, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for “optic assemblies and applications thereof.” The co-inventors are Eric J. Tarsa, of Goleta, Ga.; Kurt Wilcox, of Libertyville, Ill.; Theodore Lowes, of Lompoc, Calif.; and Jean-Claude de Sugny, of Santa Barbara, Calif

