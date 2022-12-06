Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11504838 B1, initially filed Sept. 15, 2021) developed by Benjamin T. Schulz, of Racine, for "Slide hammer weights."

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11507254 B2, initially filed Oct. 8, 2021) developed by four inventors including Patrick S. Merg, Todd Mercer, Descanso, Roy Steven Brozovich, and David Costantino, all of California, for "System and method for providing an interactive vehicle diagnostic display."

FNA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0970554 S1, initially filed June 25, 2020) developed by Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill., and Richard Gilpatrick, of Burlington, for "Fluid pump."

Fosalind Franklin U.

ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE, North Chicago, Ill.,has been assigned a patent (No. US 11505582 B2, initially filed July 15, 2019) developed by Bruce L. Riser, of Kenosha, for "CCN3 and CCN3 peptides and analogs thereof for therapeutic use."

Andis Company

ANDIS COMPANY, of Sturtevant, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11504864 B2, initially filed Aug. 15, 2019) developed by five inventors, including Edwin Alen Werner, of Union Grove; Richard J. Tringali, of Racine; Ervin Titzkowski, of Mt. Pleasant; Joseph Novak, of Milwaukee; and Jeffrey D. Gross, of Kenosha; for "Adjustable blade assembly having magnetic tensioning."

Parker Hannifin

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION, of Cleveland, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11506597 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2016) developed by Karl G. Schick, of Madison, and David Uhen, of Burlington, for "Optical sensors for monitoring biopharmaceutical solutions in single-use containers."

Impact Consulting

IMPACT CONSULTING AND ENGINEERING LLC, of Naples, Fla., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11506119 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by six inventors, including: Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill.; Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington; Brian W. Hubbard, of West Bend; George Panagiotis Klonis, of New Berlin; Michael Heggen Inouye, of Pewaukee; and Daniel L. Riley, of Hartland; for "Multiple cylinder engine."

Warsaw Orthopedic

WARSAW ORTHOPEDIC, INC., of Warsaw, Ind., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11504513 B2, initially filed Nov. 18, 2019) developed by nine inventors, including Danielle L. Clay, of Pleasant Prairie, for "Drug delivery device and methods having a retaining member."

BRP

BRP US INC., of Sturtevant, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11505299 B1, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by George Broughton, of Wadsworth, Ill., and James Macier, of Beach Park, Ill., for "Marine engine assembly."