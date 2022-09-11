Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,429,936, initially filed Oct. 2, 2015) developed by six co-inventors for a "system and method for dynamically-changeable displayable pages with vehicle service information." The co-inventors are" Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, of San Jose, Calif.; Todd Mercer, of Descanso, Calif.; Joshua C. Covington, of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; Kahlil H. Cacabelos, of San Jose, Calif.; and Thomas Southward, of San Diego, Calif.

Modine

Modine Manufacturing, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,428,474, initially filed May 20, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a plate heat exchanger. The co-inventors are Alexander Riebel, of Stuttgart, Germany, and Wolfgang Schatz-Knecht, of Reutlingen, Germany.

Modine Manufacturing, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,428,473, initially filed Jan. 30, 2020) developed by Thomas R. Grotophorst, Muskego, for a heat exchanger.

Ideal Industries

Ideal Industries Lighting, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,428,373, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an edge lit fixture. The co-inventors are: Randy Bernard, of Cary, N.C.; Nathan Snell, of Raleigh, N.C.; James Michael Lay, of Apex, N.C.; and S. Scott Pratt, of Cary, N.C.

Watlow Electric

Watlow Electric Manufacturing, of St. Louis, Mo., has been assigned a patent (No. 11,408,314, initially filed Aug. 25, 2021) developed by six co-inventors for a "high power density insulated exhaust heating system." The co-inventors are: Mark D. Everly, of St. Charles, Mo.; Jeremy Ohse, of St. Louis, Mo.; David P. Culbertson, of Bristol,; Richard T. Williams, of Genoa City; George Jambor, of Burlington; and Jacob Wilson, of St. Charles, Mo.

Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,412,887, initially filed Oct. 6, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a "compact packable cooking system." The co-inventors are: Adam Emery Wilcox, of Candia, N.H.; Michael Edward Hebert Jr., of Milford, N.H.; Michael Steven Siopis, of Londonderry, N.H.; and Ryan Paul Chartier, of Manchester, N.H.