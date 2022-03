Watlow Electric Manufacturing, of St. Louis, Mo., has been assigned a patent (No. 11,255,244, initially filed Jan. 29, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a virtual sensing system. The co-inventors are David P. Culbertson, of Bristol; Magdi Khair, of San Antonio, Texas; Mark Hoven, of Winona, Minn.; and James Pradun, of Lake Geneva.