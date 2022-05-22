Kenall Manufacturing

Kenall Manufacturing, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,324,843, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “lighting device that deactivates dangerous pathogens while providing visually appealing light.” The co-inventors are James W. Hawkins, of Lake Forest, Ill.; Nathan D. Heiking, of Pleasant Prairie; and Patrick J. Marry, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill.

Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,326,259, initially filed June 8, 2018) developed by Ricardo L. M. Guedes, of Kenosha, for a “corrosion and mar resistance of steel components.”

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,325,232, initially filed March 13, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “torque wrench with shock absorption.” The co-inventors are” Nathan J. Lee, of Escondido, Calif.; Jonathan J. Olson, of Long Beach, Calif.; Daniel A. Phipps, of Round Rock, Texas; Gregory E. Reinecker, of Round Rock, Texas; and Peter A. Kaltenbach, of Austin, Texas.

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,328,538, initially filed Oct. 26, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “method and system for annotating graphs of vehicle data.” The co-inventors are” Joshua C. Covington, of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; and Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, Calif.

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,318,590, initially filed July 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a tool extension. The co-inventors are Preston T. Gaines and Jonathan I. Andersen, both of Racine.

