Snap-on, in Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,296,541, initially filed Sept. 13, 2017) developed by Matthew M. Crass, Pleasant Prairie, for a “power supply continuity system.”

Snap-on, in Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,293,630, initially filed Nov. 14, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for an “interactive tool storage system.”

The co-inventors are Rupak Kumar Paul, of Williams Bay; Ottoleo Kuter-Arnebeck, of Kenosha; David A. Doerflinger, of Racine; Benjamin T. Schulz, of Oak Creek; and Nicholas H. Weir, of Hoffman, Ill.

Burton Technologies,in Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,293,480, initially filed Feb. 15, 2017) developed by John E. Burton, in Ludington, Mich., for a ball channel assembly.

