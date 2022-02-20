Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,238,676, initially filed Dec. 11, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “automated vehicle scan tool initialization.” The co-inventors are Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; Roy S. Brozovich, of Campbell, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, of San Jose, Calif.; and Brett A. Kelley, of San Jose, Calif.

Lansinoh Labs

Lansinoh Laboratories, of Alexandria, Va., has been assigned a patent (No. 11,235,093, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for a breastmilk collection system. The co-inventors are Peter Lawrence Visconti, of Gurnee, Ill.; Rush Lloyd Bartlett II, of Austin, Texas; Yuka Yamaguchi, of Arlington, Va.; Brian T. Leadingham, of Pleasant Prairie; Patrick C. Tetzlaff, of Caledonia; Alex J. Gruber, of Wind Lake; and Frank Tinghwa of Wang, Taipei, Taiwan.

Edgerton

Edgerton Contractors, of Oak Creek, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,230,816, initially filed Nov. 12, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “apparatus and method for constructing coastal revetment.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Craven, of Delafield; Bruce Cornell, of Kenosha; and Steven Tremmel, of Rubicon.

Andis

Andis, of Sturtevant, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,235,482, initially filed Dec. 13, 2019) developed by John Harlan Peterson Jr., of Oak Creek, for a “snap fastened drive cap assembly.”

Ideal Industries

IDEAL Industries Lighting, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,231,170, initially filed July 22, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for “LED luminaire having enhanced thermal management.” The co-inventors are: Andrew Bendtsen, of Racine; Kurt Wilcox, of Libertyville, Ill.; Boris Karpichev, of Libertyville, Ill.; John Roberts, of Durham, N.C.; David Goelz, of Milwaukee; Douglas E. Keiter, of Apex, N.C.; and Randy Bernard, of Cary, N.C.

Modine

Modine Manufacturing, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,230,968, initially filed Feb. 20, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a frameless cooling module. The co-inventors are: Ryan Hankwitz, of Racine; Allison M. Kirklin, of Racine; Zachary T Ouradnik, of Oak Creek; and Eric Lamberton, of Mount Pleasant.

S.C. Johnson

S.C. Johnson and Son, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,230,413, initially filed March 13, 2014) developed by five co-inventors for “microstructure connecting mechanism and plastic storage bag with microstructure closure mechanism.” The co-inventors are: Hootan Farhat, of Cambridge, Mass.; Mark Somers, of Brighton, Mass.; Xinhua Li, of Newton, Mass.; Brian Mayers, of Arlington, Mass.; and Olivier Schueller, Arlington, Va.

Rockwell

Rockwell Automation Technologies, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,233,387, initially filed Feb. 8, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “power system performance based on updated performance characteristics of a protection device.” The co-inventors are: David C. Mazur, of Mequon; Troy M. Bellows, of Racine; Rob A. Entzminger, of Lenexa, Kan.; Kurt R. Mickler, of Waukesha; Bruce K. Venne, of Oak Creek; John A. Kay, of Kitchener, Canada; and Scott D. Day, of Richfield.

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0