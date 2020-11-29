The following federal patents have recently been awarded to companies/individuals in southeast Wisconsin:

Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,836,020, initially filed Nov. 1, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "tilt compensated torque-angle wrench." The co-inventors are Jerry A. King, of Hacienda Heights, Calif., and Nathan J. Lee, of Escondido, Calif.\

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,841,516, initially filed June 27, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "methods and systems for thermal image display." The co-inventors are Robert Hoevenaar, of De Weere, The Netherlands; and Timothy G. Ruther, Carpentersville, Ill.

