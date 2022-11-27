Medline Industries

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LP, of Northfield, Ill., has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0970137 S1, initially filed Jan. 21, 2020) developed by Megan Henken, of Wauconda, Ill.,, and Steve McNabb, of Kenosha, for "Cleaning cloth."

FHA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0970134 S1, initially filed Oct. 29, 2020) developed by four inventors including: Christopher Alexander, of Park Ridge, Ill.; Yeng Her, of Kenosha; Gino Anthony Mueller, of Pleasant Prairie; and Richard Gilpatrick, of Burlington, for "Accessory tray for industrial equipment."

Inovance Inc.

INOVANCE, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11499658 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2016) developed by Donovan S. Thompson, of Racine, for "Rotatable joint."

Knight Mfg.

KNIGHT MFG., LLC, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11498113 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2022) developed by Marcus Lee Poppler, of Racine, and Nathan Michael McCrimmon, of Sussex, for "Tubular joint roll forming machine."

Rockwell Automation

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11500367 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2020) developed by seven inventors including: Jerry M. Watkins, of Franklin; Kristopher J. Holley, of Mequon; Joseph A. Johnson, of Hartford; Darrell Filtz, of Cedarburg; Andrew E. Carlson, of Oak Creek; James P. Miller, of Waterford; and Walied Khan, of Milwaukee, for "Display for self-powered industrial automation component."

WIKK Industries

WIKK INDUSTRIES, INC., of Greendale, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11502686 B2, initially filed Oct. 16, 2018) developed by six inventors including: James R. Krajewski, of Milwaukee; Josh L. Smith, of South Milwaukee; Lynn M. Kleppin, Racine, Wisconsin; Brian D. Hawthorne, of Wauwatosa; Franklin Bradley, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill.; and Randall Remblake, of Streamwood, Ill., for "Electrical switch assembly comprising a piezoelectric sensor disposed between parallel mounting plates.