Snap-on

Snap-on, in Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,338,418, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by Preston T. Gaines, of Racine, for a joint press adapter.

Snap-on, in Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,338,750, initially filed Sept. 2, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “method and system for reporting diagnostic trouble code set in vehicle is collision-related.” The co-inventors are Roy S. Brozovich, Patrick S. Merg, Joshua C. Covington, Joshua D. Williamson, and Oswaldo Neri, all of California.

Motivo

Motivo, in Franklin, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,337,883, initially filed Feb. 24, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for monocoque ambulation aid. The co-inventors are Jeremy F. Knopow, of Burlington, and Jennifer R. Harris, of Milwaukee.

S.C. Johnson

S.C. Johnson and Son, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,353, initially filed Nov. 17, 2016) developed by Marie-Esther Saint Victor, of Glencoe, Ill., for “acidic hard surface cleaner with glycine betaine ester.”

Modine

Modine Manufacturing, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,333,442, initially filed July 13, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “brazeable metal sheet material, and heat exchanger with components made of the same.” The co-inventors are all from Germany.

Modine Manufacturing, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,340,027, initially filed July 13, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “tube for a heat exchanger, and method of making the same.” The co-inventors are all from Germany.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0