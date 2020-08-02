The following federal patents have recently been awarded to companies/individuals in southeast Wisconsin:
IDSC Holdings, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,716,442, initially filed Aug. 18, 2017) by five co-inventors for a “cleaning tool for vehicle exhaust after treatment device and method of using same.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey M. Bidigare, St. Clair Shores, Mich.; Todd W. Crowley, Livonia, Mich.; Christian P. Greene, Rochester Hills, Mich.; David F. Skladanowski, Washington, Mich.; and David P. Shock, Clinton Township, Mich..
