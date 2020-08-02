You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PATENTS
View Comments

PATENTS

{{featured_button_text}}

The following federal patents have recently been awarded to companies/individuals in southeast Wisconsin:

IDSC Holdings, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,716,442, initially filed Aug. 18, 2017) by five co-inventors for a “cleaning tool for vehicle exhaust after treatment device and method of using same.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey M. Bidigare, St. Clair Shores, Mich.; Todd W. Crowley, Livonia, Mich.; Christian P. Greene, Rochester Hills, Mich.; David F. Skladanowski, Washington, Mich.; and David P. Shock, Clinton Township, Mich..

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics