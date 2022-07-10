Asyst Technologies

Asyst Technologies, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,371,594, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by Scott T. Fladhammer, of Caledonia, for a “supplemental driver assembly for adjuster.”

Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,370,088, initially filed June 6, 2019) developed by Scott A. Bendorf,, of Kenosha, or “locking pliers release mechanism.”

Milwaukee Electric

Milwaukee Electric Tool, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,374,528, initially filed Dec. 2, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for a “high power battery-powered system.” The co-inventors are Samuel Sheeks, of Germantown; Jeffrey M. Brozek, of Mequon; Keith Boulanger, of Kenosha; Andrew T. Beyerl, of Pewaukee; Timothy R. Obermann, of Waukesha; Alex Huber, of Menomonee Falls; Samantha L. Billetdeaux, of New Berlin; Lance D. Lamont,of Brookfield; nd Matthew J. Mergener, of Mequon.

Medical College of Wisconsin

Medical College of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,369,662, initially filed Jan. 17, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “methods of treating inflammation with monomeric CXCL12 peptide.” The co-inventors are Brian Volkman, of Muskego; Joshua Ziarek, of Boston, Mass.; Christopher Veldkamp, of Milwaukeel and Francis Peterson, of Racine.

Knight Manufacturing

Knight Manufacturing, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,358,206, initially filed Jan. 14, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “tubular joint roll forming machine.”The co-inventors are Marcus Lee Poppler, of Racine, and Nathan Michael McCrimmon, of Sussex.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Tyco, of Milwaukee, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,361,123, initially filed Oct. 18, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “building data platform with event enrichment with contextual information.”The co-inventors are Justin J. Ploegert, of Cudahy; Dominick James O’Dierno, of Mount Pleasant; and Brian Scott Otto, of Menomonee Falls.