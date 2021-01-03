The following federal patents have recently been awarded to companies/individuals in southeast Wisconsin:
Snap-on
Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,867,287, initially filed Oct. 15, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for clustering of repair orders based on inferences gathered from repair orders.” The co-inventors are Patrick S. Merg, Hollister, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, Hollister, Calif.; Bradley R. Lewis, Gilroy, Calif; and Brett A. Kelley, San Jose, Calif.
Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,864,616, initially filed April 28, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for a “ratchet mechanism for ratchet wrench.” The co-inventors are Christopher D. Thompson, of Franklin; Daniel M. Eggert, of Kenosha; and David T. Ross, of Beach Park, Ill.
Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,871,317, initially filed May 23, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for indicating status of multi-phase vacuum-assisted recovery of refrigerant.” The co-inventors are Craig Govekar, of Gurnee, Ill.; and Rahhali Sanhaji, Sesto Fiorentino, Italy.
Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,870,186, initially filed Sept. 28, 2017) developed by David T. Ross, of Beach Park, Ill., for a “dual pawl ratchet mechanism and reversing method.”
SWIMC
SWIMC, of Cleveland, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,858,532, initially filed April 12, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “coating compositions for polymeric roofing materials.” The co-inventors are Mary Jane Hibben, of Elburn, Ill. ; Allen Bulick, of Bolingbrook, Ill.; Brent Crenshaw, of Woodstock, Ill.; Ashley Rodgers, of Rockford, Ill.; Glenn Frazee, of Twin Lakes; and Robert Sandoval, of Crystal Lake, Ill.
Ideal Industries
Ideal Industries Lighting, of Durham, N.C., has been assigned a patent (No. 10,870,244, initially filed Jan. 31, 2018) by three co-inventors for a “method for manufacturing lens with facilitated light diffusion.” The co-inventors are Kurt Wilcox, of Libertyville, Ill; Craig Raleigh, of Burlington; and Corey Goldstein, of Mount Pleasant.