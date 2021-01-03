The following federal patents have recently been awarded to companies/individuals in southeast Wisconsin:

Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,867,287, initially filed Oct. 15, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for clustering of repair orders based on inferences gathered from repair orders.” The co-inventors are Patrick S. Merg, Hollister, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, Hollister, Calif.; Bradley R. Lewis, Gilroy, Calif; and Brett A. Kelley, San Jose, Calif.

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,864,616, initially filed April 28, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for a “ratchet mechanism for ratchet wrench.” The co-inventors are Christopher D. Thompson, of Franklin; Daniel M. Eggert, of Kenosha; and David T. Ross, of Beach Park, Ill.

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,871,317, initially filed May 23, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for indicating status of multi-phase vacuum-assisted recovery of refrigerant.” The co-inventors are Craig Govekar, of Gurnee, Ill.; and Rahhali Sanhaji, Sesto Fiorentino, Italy.