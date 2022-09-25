Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,443,567, initially filed April 3, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "methods and systems for providing a vehicle repair tip." The co-inventors are Patrick S. Merg and Jacob G. Foreman, both of Hollister, California.

Ideal Industries

Ideal Industries Lighting, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,441,747, initially filed Sept. 3, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a "lighting fixture with reflector and template PCB." The co-inventors are Nelson Man Hoi Lui Jr., of Hong Kong; Felix Chi Hoi Mung, of Apex, North Carolina; Gauss Ho Ching So, of Hong Kong,; and Alan Hoi Leung Ng, of Hong Kong.