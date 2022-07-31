 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PATENTS

PATENTS

  • 0

A&E Inc.

A&E Inc., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,391,334, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a brake caliper tool. The co-inventors are: Vincent Dahl, of Kenosha; Jeffrey J. Kuzmic, of Wind Lake; and Timothy J. Alho, of Pleasant Prairie.

Ideal Industries

Ideal Industries Lighting, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,393,961, initially filed July 23, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “hybrid lens for controlled light distribution.” The co-inventors are: Eric Tarsa, of Goleta, Calif.; Kurt Wilcox, of Libertyville, Ill.; Bin Hou, of Schaumburg, Ill.; and Ted Lowes, of Lompoc, Calif.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FEDERAL CONTRACTS

The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert