A&E Inc.
A&E Inc., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,391,334, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a brake caliper tool. The co-inventors are: Vincent Dahl, of Kenosha; Jeffrey J. Kuzmic, of Wind Lake; and Timothy J. Alho, of Pleasant Prairie.
Ideal Industries
Ideal Industries Lighting, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,393,961, initially filed July 23, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “hybrid lens for controlled light distribution.” The co-inventors are: Eric Tarsa, of Goleta, Calif.; Kurt Wilcox, of Libertyville, Ill.; Bin Hou, of Schaumburg, Ill.; and Ted Lowes, of Lompoc, Calif.