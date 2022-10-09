Snap-on

Snap-on Inc., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,457,170, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “methods and systems for thermal image display.” The co-inventors include: Timothy Ruther, of Carpentersville, Ill.; Gary Stefanik, of Elmhurst, Ill.; Joshua Covington, of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; Steven Miskovic, of Gilberts, Ill.; and Oswaldo Neri, of Los Banos, Calif.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial America, of New Holland, Penn., has been assigned a patent (No. 11,454,000, initially filed March 9, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and method for depositing material at a target location with a work vehicle.” The co-inventors include: Natalia Lucas, of Mundelein, Ill.; Stojan Arezina, of Willowbrook, Ill.; Brad Anthony Stemper, of Racine; Andrea Maria Cardona Alfaro, of Skokie, Ill.; and Wei Liu, of Chicago.

Nordco

Nordco, of Oak Creek, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,453,981, initially filed Oct. 22, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “rail plate retainer with stabilized gripping jaws for use with rail tie exchanger.” The co-inventors include: Patrick Joseph Pritzl, of Franksville; Kyle Matthew Neubauer, of Greenfield; Gregory John Long, of Mount Pleasant; Ryan Matthew Holschbach, of Mukwonago; and James W. Boyd, of New Berlin.