Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,034,003, initially filed Nov. 27, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a holding tool. The co-inventors are John Reynertson, Jr., of Geneva, Fla.; Donald J. Reynertson, of Carol Stream, Fla.; and Paul E. Davis, of Carol Stream, Fla.

S.C. Johnson and Son, of Racine, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,034,507, initially filed Aug. 27, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a trigger overcap assembly. The co-inventors are Ronald H. Spang Jr., of Kenosha; Richard M. Parysek, of Westerville, Ohio; Imtiaz A. Musaliar, of Evanston, Ill.; and Steven A. Zach, of Waterford.

IDEAL Industries Lighting, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,527, initially filed July 23, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a troffer light fixture. The co-inventors are Jin Hong Lim, of Morrisville, N.C.; Mark Boomgaarden, of Cary, N.C.; and Randall Levy Bernard, of Durham, N.C.

Master Lock, of Oak Creek, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,037,740, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a switch lockout device. The co-inventors are Michael Neau, of Kenosha; and Andrew Bartel, of Franklin.

