Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,403,895, initially filed June 10, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for a "method and system for providing diagnostic filter lists." The co-inventors are: Bradley R. Lewis, of Gilroy, Calif.; Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; Roy S. Brozovich, of Campbell, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, Calif.; Joshua C. Covington,of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; Brett A. Kelley, of San Jose, Calif.; and Steven E. Miskovic, of Gilberts, Ill.