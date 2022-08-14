 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PATENTS

Snap-on

Snap-on, of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,403,895, initially filed June 10, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for a "method and system for providing diagnostic filter lists." The co-inventors are: Bradley R. Lewis, of Gilroy, Calif.; Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; Roy S. Brozovich, of Campbell, Calif.; Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, Calif.; Joshua C. Covington,of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; Brett A. Kelley, of San Jose, Calif.; and Steven E. Miskovic, of Gilberts, Ill.

Archangel Device

Archangel Device, of Waukesha,  has been assigned a patent (No. 11,397,002, initially filed March 4, 2021) developed by Ronald R. Dir, of Sturtevant, for a safety light.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Global Mining, of Tucson, Ariz., has been assigned a patent (No. 11,390,342, initially filed June 12, 2020) developed by David Stanley Austin, of Racine, or a "machine and walking assembly for machine."

