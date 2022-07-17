Pillar Health in Kenosha welcomes community leaders, governor to new facility

Pillar Health, 4006 Washington Road, a $5.9 million healthcare project meant to offer lower-income families wraparound medical, behavioral and dental services, welcomed the community and Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday.

The business community and local leaders were invited to take a tour of the new facilities at the former Herzing University location, which will offer state-of-the-art equipment and services.

The Pillar Health project was funded by a Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant, which awarded over $100 million to nearly 30 projects last spring.

CEO Mary Ouimet said that Pillar Health, a division of the Kenosha Community Health Center, will have a soft opening, adding services over time and plans to become fully functional by January 2023.

Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center and a board president of KCHC, said Pillar Health was bringing a better model of healthcare to lower-income areas of the county.

“This changes the way services are provided,” Coleman said. “It’s a holistic, wraparound service. That’s what makes it different.”

Idea during pandemic

The idea began over a year and a half ago, during the pandemic, as both healthcare providers and businesses had to learn how to think outside of the box.

“We had to look at how we were providing our services,” Coleman said.

That created the idea for Pillar Health, where a wide swath of health services are offered under one roof. A patient may come in for a dental appointment, Tamarra said, and get a medical checkup appointment that day without having to schedule an appointment for days or weeks later.

“We’re excited to bring that kind of service to Kenosha County,” Coleman said.

Ouimet said Pillar Health was designed to address a wide array of issues that could stop people from getting proper treatment.

“When you come in here, you’re cared for by the entire team,” Ouimet said. “We help navigate and assess people’s non-medical needs as well.”

The event was meant to introduce Pillar Health to the community and local businesses. Ouimet said they wanted to show the benefits it will add to the area, acting as a healthcare resource for employees.

“We’re trying to work with area businesses, to add value to them and their employees,” Ouimet said.

Officials praise site

County Executive Samantha Kerkman praised the new center, and talked about the collaboration required on all levels of government.

“It’s a great partnership between federal, state and local government,” Kerkman said. “I’m proud to work with the mayor and other local officials to bring this to reality.”

Mayor John Antaramian said the dental care aspect was especially important.

“This is an exciting time. This is the third of such facility in the City of Kenosha to be built,” Antaramian said. “There was a huge need.”

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, was glad to see the fruits of their labor.

“We were pleased to work with the governor and convince him that this could work,” Ohnstad said, “and now we’re seeing the results.”

County Board Supervisor Andy Berg also praised Pillar, but emphasized that more work was still needed.

“We still have a void for mental health,” Berg said. “KCHC and Pillar will add to who we can support.”