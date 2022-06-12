Pillar Health opening Kenosha facility for integrated medical, dental and behavioral health services

Pillar Health, a division of the Kenosha Community Health Center, is opening its first Kenosha location at the former location of Herzing University, 4006 Washington Road, in September, and will provide integrated medical, dental and behavioral health services in a health home model.

The model focuses on utilizing evidence-based approaches and resource referrals to help address a patient’s individual needs.

CEO Mary Ouimet said that what made Pillar Health unique was the addition of specialized professionals working as part of a broader team, providing services and assistance with non-medical and social needs that are often barriers to addressing health issues.

Additionally, the medication support program helps individuals get discounted access to medicinal treatment.

Located at the former Herzing University building, the new facility will be close to a homeless shelter, public high school and housing developments. Part of Pillars focus will be a high degree of collaboration and coordination between team members, developing personalized plans that take into consideration both medical and non-medical needs.

“Pillar Health services are designed to be accessible for all in the community, well-coordinated, convenient, and sensitive to the challenges and stressors present for individuals and families,” said Board President Tamarra Coleman.

A business community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled for July 14.

A neighborhood open house is planned for Aug. 10 to welcome the community, offering a building tour, a chance to meet the P9illar health team and enjoy food and refreshments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0