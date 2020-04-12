Planning opportunities under the CARES Act

For those so impacted, in 2020, they can take a penalty free withdrawal of up to $100,000 from their employer plan or IRA (or a combination of both). These distributions are eligible to be taxed equally over a three year period (2020, 2021 and 2022).

Finally, the recipient can, at any time within 3 years of receiving the distribution, pay it back to the plan and file a refund claim for any taxes paid.

Enhancements to Loans from Employer Sponsored Plans

In 2020, the maximum amount that may be borrowed from an employer sponsored plan is increased from $50,000 to $100,000 and the percentage of the vested balance is increased from 50% to 100%. Further, any plan loan payments that would be due in 2020 are deferred for up to one year.

2020 is Not Counted in the Five Year Rule

For IRA beneficiaries who are required to take full distribution of the IRA balance by the end of the fifth year following the account owner’s death (charities and certain trusts, for example), 2020 will not be counted as one of the five years. So for “non designated beneficiaries” who inherited an IRA from an account owner who died in 2015-2019, the five year rule in essence becomes a six year rule.

$300 Above the Line Charitable Deductions