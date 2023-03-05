Used clothing store Plato’s Closet, 9020 76th St., is celebrating 10 years in Pleasant Prairie this month, featuring weekly events throughout March and an official “Birthday Party.”

“We are happy to be celebrating 10 years in the local area,” said Brittany Lee of Plato’s Closet of Pleasant Prairie. “A lot has happened in our community since our store opened in 2013. Through it all, we have always been so thankful for the Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie community for their business support. This time is no different. We welcome the community to celebrate with us this month.”

Plato’s Closet events will include an official in-store “Birthday Party” on Saturday, March 18 with giveaways and birthday treats to celebrate the milestone. All weekly event details and birthday information will be posted on the store’s social media pages, which can be found at Facebook and Instagram @PlatosClosetPleasantPrairie.

Plato’s Closet of Pleasant Prairie is part of a recycling retail store chain that specializes in clothing and accessories for teens and young adults, with a focus on fashion and affordability. Plato’s Closet buys and sells used, name-brand apparel, providing a sustainable solution to sell items to get cash on the spot and buy items at discount prices.

There are over 475 Plato’s Closet locations in North America. Each location is individually owned and operated. The Pleasant Prairie location is locally owned and operated by the Davidson family.

For more information, visit platosclosetpleasantprairie.com.