Pleasant Prairie a magnet for development

She said Haribo, a private family-owned business now in its third generation, has reputation for high quality products.

“Changes alter our timeline but we never want to forego quality in building process because we want to ensure we’re set up for success in producing the best gummies for our consumers,” she said. “We’re incorporating key learnings, particularly from our factory in Grafschaft, Germany, so we can bring in best practices but make them work in a U.S. environment.”

Nexus PharmaceuticalsPrairie Highlands soon will be the home for Nexus Pharmaceuticals’ 82,580-square-foot manufacturing, three-story facility on 16 acres at 10300 128th Ave.

In its first phase, the company is expected to hire 70 full-time and five part-time employees working in three shifts. In the beginning, two shifts will operate five days a week, with a skeleton crew on third shift to oversee equipment running overnight.

In July, Nexus entered into an agreement to purchase the land in the corporate park for $3.2 million from the village. Nexus’ three-phase project is expected to be completed over a 10-year period. The project’s first phase is planned for completion this year, and operations are expected to begin next year.