Pleasant Prairie Board OKs deal with real estate developer

Pollocoff asked if the MOU could remain in place while that piece was being negotiated.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said that plan already has been discussed, as the parties continue to work toward a completed developer's agreement, and it appears that Fiduciary is in agreement with 77th Street.

Thiel added he expects to meet with the developer soon to iron out the rest of the developer's agreement.

"I don't believe this (MOU) prohibits that in any way," Thiel said. "(The) DOT won't say you have to keep 77th at a shorter length, (that) you can't go all the way to 104th. I think they would welcome it being completed to 104th.

"For us, it's sufficient for the purposes of moving forward. If the desire is to have the DOT make it requisite that it be completed all the way to 104th, we can go back to the DOT. I don't feel it's necessary at this time."

The total improvement cost associated with the TID is $11,992,430, which includes design, construction and administration of a number of planned projects.

In response to a question from Trustee Dave Klimisch, who asked if the village would be responsible should the project fall short, Thiel said that obligation falls on Fiduciary once an agreement is reached.