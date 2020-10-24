Pleasant Prairie Board reaches TID understanding with state DOT

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — As a proposed new Tax Incremental District in the village has moved through the process, it has been welcomed with open arms.
Last week both the village and project developer, Fiduciary Real Estate Development in Milwaukee, took one more positive step forward.
The board unanimously approved a motion to enter into a Memo of Understanding with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation that will pave the way for Fiduciary to begin to meet its obligations.
Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said the MOU is necessary because the state does not deal with individual developers and only municipalities. Fiduciary is proposing a mixed-use development south of Highway 50, between 104th and 115th avenues.
"The purpose of this MOU is to secure an obligation by the developer that the developer is going to complete these improvements," Werbie-Harris said.
By entering into the MOU, Fiduciary is obligated to fulfill its end of the bargain, and in exchange, the village is assuring the DOT that the work will be completed.
The only potential hold up was a desire by the Plan Commission and Trustee Mike Pollocoff to make sure that 77th Street will be completed all the way through to 104th Avenue during the project.
Pollocoff asked if the MOU could remain in place while that piece was being negotiated.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said that plan already has been discussed, as the parties continue to work toward a completed developer's agreement, and it appears that Fiduciary is in agreement with 77th Street.
Thiel added he expects to meet with the developer soon to iron out the rest of the developer's agreement.
"I don't believe this (MOU) prohibits that in any way," Thiel said. "(The) DOT won't say you have to keep 77th at a shorter length, (that) you can't go all the way to 104th. I think they would welcome it being completed to 104th.
"For us, it's sufficient for the purposes of moving forward. If the desire is to have the DOT make it requisite that it be completed all the way to 104th, we can go back to the DOT. I don't feel it's necessary at this time."
The total improvement cost associated with the TID is $11,992,430, which includes design, construction and administration of a number of planned projects.
In response to a question from Trustee Dave Klimisch, who asked if the village would be responsible should the project fall short, Thiel said that obligation falls on Fiduciary once an agreement is reached.
"The thought process was we would issue public debt for public improvements," Thiel said. "But with that, Fiduciary would have an obligation to create new increments to pay for that debt service. If they didn't generate that increment, they would be obligated to make up any shortfall."
Work already identified within the TID by the developer is that completion of 77th Street, 109th and 115th avenues, storm water management, utility installations and other project costs.
The first phase will include the development of 300 upscale, multi-family apartments on 29 acres that will be known as Seasons at River View. Construction on that complex is expected to begin in the spring.
Remaining in the TID from there are two commercial development sites and senior housing. The TID will expire in 2040.
One last concern, brought up by Trustee Brock Williamson, was a current proposal for a "big box" building in the corner of the proposed east commercial area.
But that's already being addressed, Werbie-Harris said, and Fiduciary plans on making the adjustment. The developer is also limited in the size of a building it can construct based on village codes, she said.
