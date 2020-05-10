Pleasant Prairie company gets boost from Paycheck Protection Program

When the first round of loans was announced, Schaefer, who has an accounting background and serves as his company’s controller, knew he had to get his application in quickly.

Schaefer did not disclose the amount, but credits his bank, Johnson Financial Group, and its staff for their hard work and teamwork in securing the loan.

Under a formula, recipients must use 75%, or the equivalent of 2.5 months of their average yearly payroll, of the loan to pay employees. The remainder can be used to cover mortgage, rent, utilities and other expenses.

Though it is identified as a loan, the Wisconsin Bankers Association notes that it is a forgivable loan, and the hope is that companies will not have to pay it back.

The WBA has reported that some 44,000 Wisconsin companies received $8.3 billion in the first round of disbursements. Meanwhile, financial institutions are working with their customers on the second round of loans.

For Schaefer, the Paycheck Protection Program loan was a significant financial boost.

“It’s hard to quantify how much we may have lost without it,” he said. “Johnson Bank was on the game right from the start.

“It was really important to have a partner like them.”

