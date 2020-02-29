Pleasant Prairie company Hausera announces national launch of kitchen and bath online retailer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Hausera, a new online kitchen and bath specialty retailer, has announced its national launch.
Based in Pleasant Prairie, Hausera was created by eImprovement LLC, a direct-to-consumer kitchen and bath product online retailer since 2003.
Specifically created for the home renovation and remodeling market, Hausera’s mission is to help homeowners and design pros bring their design visions to life by creating a more intimate online shopping experience.
“Designing a home is full of important decisions, with none more intimate than kitchens and baths,” said Wesley Ward, vice president of marketing and merchandising at Hausera.
“Our goal is to help homeowners and design pros feel the pride of acting on their inspirations and bringing their visions to life,” said Ward. “Ultimately, we want them to experience the joy of finding the perfect products and completing a project on budget so they can take pleasure in the result for years to come.”
Hausera (www.hausera.com) aims to reduce the frustrations of online shoppers by helping homeowners and design pros find the perfect products for create an ideal space in their kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms.
Hausera’s staff members are trained to provide customers with the support they need to find the perfect products within their budgets. Its Room Inspiration feature presents kitchen and bath projects curated by design professionals with product lists to help achieve specific looks. Rooms can be searched by type and style, and room designs can be shared on social media, by email or printed to hard copy.
“Ultimately, Hausera is giving customers a better shopping and buying experience,” said Ward.
In 2020, Hausera will be rolling out a number of features for design professionals, including dedicated account managers, professional and volume discounts, a referral program and an ambassador program to help expand client bases and grow portfolios.
Along with its national launch, Hausera has launched its blog that features a range of topics to help homeowners and design pros make decisions about renovation and remodeling projects. To learn more, visit https://hausera.com/inspiration/the-hausera-blog.