Pleasant Prairie company Hausera announces national launch of kitchen and bath online retailer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Hausera, a new online kitchen and bath specialty retailer, has announced its national launch.

Based in Pleasant Prairie, Hausera was created by eImprovement LLC, a direct-to-consumer kitchen and bath product online retailer since 2003.

Specifically created for the home renovation and remodeling market, Hausera’s mission is to help homeowners and design pros bring their design visions to life by creating a more intimate online shopping experience.

“Designing a home is full of important decisions, with none more intimate than kitchens and baths,” said Wesley Ward, vice president of marketing and merchandising at Hausera.

“Our goal is to help homeowners and design pros feel the pride of acting on their inspirations and bringing their visions to life,” said Ward. “Ultimately, we want them to experience the joy of finding the perfect products and completing a project on budget so they can take pleasure in the result for years to come.”

Hausera (www.hausera.com) aims to reduce the frustrations of online shoppers by helping homeowners and design pros find the perfect products for create an ideal space in their kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms.