Pleasant Prairie company to make millions of masks

Takahashi said the machinery needed to make the addition to the production line has been ordered, so the work has begun with an eye on September.

As for the job creation locally, Takahashi said the hope is to continue building in the future.

"We know that 60 jobs is small, but this is kind of just the start," he said. "We are increasing our business, reaching out and hoping to grow. This is just one step, but we'll be adding more in the future, we hope."

Making a mask

The production of a face mask follows a pretty straightforward process.

Three layers of material are used to allow for filtering, Takahashi said, which are then attached together. From there a metal band is inserted to adjust the fit around the nose, and then a soft ear loop is added to allow the person to wear it for long periods of time without discomfort.

"Once that is all complete, it's just a matter of packaging," he said.

Once completed, the masks will be available for purchase by the general public, but because of how they're created, also could be helpful for health care workers as well.