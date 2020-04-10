Pleasant Prairie company to make millions of masks

A manufacturing company with a long history in Pleasant Prairie soon will be churning out masks to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
IRIS USA Inc., 11111 80th Ave., which has been in the village since 1996, is adding to its production line so it can begin producing an estimated 70 million disposable three-ply face masks per month beginning in September.
The United States division of the company is based in Surprise, Ariz., with its main headquarters, IRIS Ohyama, in Sendai, Japan.
Locally, IRIS USA employs 250 people in its 570,000-square-foot facility, and the addition will add 60 more jobs with an eye on more down the road.
IRIS Ohyama has been producing masks in China for more than a decade and is a major mask supplier to the Japanese government, according to a news release.
Having an opportunity to do its part during the pandemic was a driving force to the $10 million investment, IRIS USA Inc. President Hiroyuki "Doc" Takahashi said through translators Michael Nickerson and Hiromi Rozell.
"We have the know-how, we know how to make the masks," Takahashi said. "We have developed them over the time to take into account consumers' needs. Since the (Center for Disease Control) is now recommending wearing face masks due to the situation, we wanted to do our part to be able to produce them here to meet the needs and we can help society out."
Takahashi said the machinery needed to make the addition to the production line has been ordered, so the work has begun with an eye on September.
As for the job creation locally, Takahashi said the hope is to continue building in the future.
"We know that 60 jobs is small, but this is kind of just the start," he said. "We are increasing our business, reaching out and hoping to grow. This is just one step, but we'll be adding more in the future, we hope."
Making a mask
The production of a face mask follows a pretty straightforward process.
Three layers of material are used to allow for filtering, Takahashi said, which are then attached together. From there a metal band is inserted to adjust the fit around the nose, and then a soft ear loop is added to allow the person to wear it for long periods of time without discomfort.
"Once that is all complete, it's just a matter of packaging," he said.
Once completed, the masks will be available for purchase by the general public, but because of how they're created, also could be helpful for health care workers as well.
"This isn't a medical mask, but people working for the medical industry are wearing the same type of masks that we are going to produce," Takahashi said. "We are willing to sell to them as well and also the consumers."
The news release states the Wisconsin plant will continue to manufacture plastic storage and pet products when the mask operation begins.
And it's not just here where IRIS is branching out to making masks, as it plans to add that production to its facilities in Japan, Korea and Europe.
Takahashi said he's proud that the company can do its part to help.
"We want to contribute to society," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
