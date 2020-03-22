Q&A: How do we meet Kenosha County's workforce housing needs?

Kurt Paulsen, professor of urban and regional planning, University of Wisconsin

A: When there is not an adequate supply of housing — at a wide range of styles, sizes and price points — to meet the needs of the workforce in an area, then it becomes harder for businesses to recruit and retain workers. For businesses, particularly in the service and manufacturing sectors, if workers have to live far away from jobs, the transportation difficulties can make it hard for workers to be on time. If there is snow or traffic problems, workers might face difficulties getting to work. Alternatively, if they cannot live near where they work, they spend a lot of time driving and not able to interact with their children or their kids’ schools. When a kid gets sick or there’s a problem at school, this poses great challenges for workers.