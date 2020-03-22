Q&A: How do we meet Kenosha County's workforce housing needs?

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance recently partnered with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to host a communitywide discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing the housing market in Kenosha County. Several community planning and residential development experts participated.
KABA asked three of them to answer some questions to relay some of the ideas and information gleaned from the summit. Here are some of their comments:
Michael Harrigan, partner, H & A Advisors LLC
Q: What would you consider workforce housing? How do you define it?
A: Housing for persons with the 80–120% of median household income range that is affordable assuming 30-35% of their income is limit on expense for housing.
Q: How do you make financial models for workforce housing work?
A: By subsidizing the gap between the amount that the family can pay and the cost and by eliminating the hurdles imposed by local regulations on building construction, lot size and impact fees. Also by providing time to capture appreciation of value to help bridge the gap to fund home ownership.
Q: How can TIF (tax incremental financing) be used for housing?
A: To bridge the gap between housing costs and income. Using the one-year extension, changing statute to allow for three years and use of existing TIF law for rehabilitation, mixed use and blight elimination. Change statute to allow for 60% residential in mixed use versus 35% under existing laws.
Q: What are other unique ways you’ve seen municipalities fund workforce housing developments?
A: Creation of a revolving fund to encourage home ownership. See the H & A Advisors plan that I and my partner have developed for a housing endowment program. ... This requires more space to explain than allotted here, but we are happy to share details.
Kurt Paulsen, professor of urban and regional planning, University of Wisconsin
Q: What happens when a community does not have enough workforce housing?
A: When there is not an adequate supply of housing — at a wide range of styles, sizes and price points — to meet the needs of the workforce in an area, then it becomes harder for businesses to recruit and retain workers. For businesses, particularly in the service and manufacturing sectors, if workers have to live far away from jobs, the transportation difficulties can make it hard for workers to be on time. If there is snow or traffic problems, workers might face difficulties getting to work. Alternatively, if they cannot live near where they work, they spend a lot of time driving and not able to interact with their children or their kids’ schools. When a kid gets sick or there’s a problem at school, this poses great challenges for workers.
For workers, they adapt in one of two ways: Either they live farther away and drive long distances every day, or they spend more than half of their income on housing, which doesn’t leave much room for other expenses such as food, health care, etc.
One way to think about this is that a home is where a job goes to sleep at night. Economic development officials and local communities create opportunities for employment through land use and tax policies that encourage businesses, shops, offices or manufacturing facilities. But if they are not also accepting housing for the workers who will work these jobs, then they are exacerbating the workforce housing shortage. Eventually, if housing is too expensive or not available near where people work, the workforce will go elsewhere. We either have to build more housing near jobs or make massive investments in our transportation infrastructure to get people to jobs.
Michael Pollocoff, CEO, Springbrook Municipal Strategies
Q: What types of developments should we be encouraging our municipalities to move forward on?
A: Municipalities should closely examine their current master land use plans to incorporate higher density single-family land uses in a manner that doesn’t make it an exception to existing uses. Workforce housing shouldn’t be identified as an “isolated use” that could put a stigma upon to it.
Cluster developments that increase density and reduce actual street frontage while also decreasing public and private park space needs that could be funded in part through a homeowners association. There has been increasing development of these types of developments in arid parts of the country that are typically facing water shortages. In an area that is dealing with high development expenses, it could serve to reduce everyone’s expenses.
The re-introduction of the “New Urbanism” model of development can also reduce development expenses and subsequent municipal service expenses. It does represent a throwback to the older development patterns of narrow streets and the use of private alleys, but there are a number of newer architectural designs that reduces expenses and exposure to future improvements.
Apartment and condominium developments with no common access hallways are another development model that has been slowly growing in this area, and it should be encouraged to continue.
Q: What are some unique developments or ideas that other communities have done successfully?
A: Cluster homes, as I mentioned above, do represent a way to reduce expenses for everyone. The other type of development would be “patio homes.” This type of development puts the garage right off the street, which can also be private, and the front door opens to a common open area that is landscaped and shared with neighbors. This type of development can be completed in a single-family unit format or a multi-family format where each housing unit has an independent access to the common area. Some of these developments across the country have utilized stormwater retention ponds with fountains as the centerpiece that is surrounded by housing units.
Both of these types of developments have the impact of reducing linear street expenses while providing opportunities to address stormwater issues that municipalities can share in the cost of as they resolve surrounding drainage issues.
