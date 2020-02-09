Racine County, Mount Pleasant working to attract Illinois talent

“They’re here for the summer for their positions,” Walker said, “but a lot of them don’t have the opportunity to learn about the community. So, we’re going to share many of the highlights and amenities as well as put them in front of other young professionals that live here that can share their stories as to why they live here. And also for them to meet each other.”

The event will be held during an afternoon in May.

Explore and Take Root

Explore and Take Root is based on Vermont’s successful Stay to Stay program which is designed to convert tourists into residents.

The first of two Explore and Take Root events will be held during a weekend in June, inviting 20 skilled health care professionals from northern Illinois. They will be provided with Amtrak tickets to the Hiawatha station (RCEDC will look for corporate sponsors), Uber vouchers, tours and networking activities.

The weekend will include tours of famous Racine-area Frank Lloyd Wright architecture as well as hospitals and health care facilities where they will have an opportunity to meet staff and hiring managers to learn about open positions.

There will also be social events including a bonfire at North Beach, and more.