Real Racine makes big cuts, area hotels see 61% drop in occupancy

RACINE COUNTY — “Our weekends are pretty much dead,” said Lisa Hendricks, the front office manager of the AmericInn by Wyndham hotel in Burlington, 2709 Browns Lake Drive (Highway W).

During the week, the hotel is “kept alive” by traveling construction crews that are considered essential workers, as well as nurses being redeployed around the state, according to Hendricks.

“This time of year we’re pretty busy,” she said. They aren’t busy right now.

Hotels in denser areas, like Chicago, have been harder hit by lost travel, but have been able to “keep the lights on” through emergency housing, becoming open to people in quarantine (like what Super 8 did in Milwaukee) and sheltering first responders.

Dave Blank, the CEO of Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion organization, said that a weekly report of 16 area hotels shows that occupancy rates are way down in the first week of April. At this time last year, 58% of rooms were occupied, which is pretty close to the national average. But this year, occupancy rates are down to 23%. That’s a decrease in business of 61%.

Lost revenue