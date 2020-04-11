Real Racine makes big cuts, area hotels see 61% drop in occupancy

RACINE COUNTY — “Our weekends are pretty much dead,” said Lisa Hendricks, the front office manager of the AmericInn by Wyndham hotel in Burlington, 2709 Browns Lake Drive (Highway W).
During the week, the hotel is “kept alive” by traveling construction crews that are considered essential workers, as well as nurses being redeployed around the state, according to Hendricks.
“This time of year we’re pretty busy,” she said. They aren’t busy right now.
Hotels in denser areas, like Chicago, have been harder hit by lost travel, but have been able to “keep the lights on” through emergency housing, becoming open to people in quarantine (like what Super 8 did in Milwaukee) and sheltering first responders.
Dave Blank, the CEO of Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion organization, said that a weekly report of 16 area hotels shows that occupancy rates are way down in the first week of April. At this time last year, 58% of rooms were occupied, which is pretty close to the national average. But this year, occupancy rates are down to 23%. That’s a decrease in business of 61%.
Lost revenue
It’s Real Racine’s job, as a convention and visitors bureau, to get outsiders to visit locations across the county. Approximately 85% of Real Racine’s funding comes through room taxes collected from area hotels.
As such, Real Racine is going to start feeling the squeeze soon.
The room tax funding comes on a bit of a delay. At the beginning of April, the room taxes are being paid for February, before the hotel business started suffering. In May, room taxes from March will be paid, which is when revenues are expected to be severely limited.
“In theory, we haven’t seen it (the lost revenue) yet,” Blank said, but significant cuts have been made to prepare for it.
Some staff furloughed
Blank said that cuts equaling $260,000 have already been made within Real Racine.
The six full-time employees all saw their salaries temporarily trimmed, and six part-time employees who primarily worked at the currently closed visitors center, 14015 Washington Ave., have been furloughed. “We plan to hire them all back,” Blank added, speaking over the phone while working from home.
Real Racine has been forced to make other cuts, since many trade events have been canceled due to restrictions on gatherings.
