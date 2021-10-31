 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RecPlex hosting job fair Nov. 4
0 Comments
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

RecPlex hosting job fair Nov. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, is hosting a free job fair Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the LakeView Studio.

No registration is required.

Visitors to the fair will have an opportunity to meet current staff and speak with representatives from different departments. In addition, attendees will learn what career paths are available at the RecPlex and with the village.

“The job fair is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in getting involved and working for RecPlex, the largest municipal recreation facility in America,” RecPlex Director of Recreation Craig Anderson said.

Exercise and a healthy diet in childhood leads to adults who have lower levels of anxiety, a new study has suggested

“RecPlex is continually looking for ways to improve programs, services and commitments to staff. Our facility is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our guests, and we are looking for quality people that enjoy providing support, guidance and education to customers.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the event at www.PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Employment. There may be a possibility of on-site interviews with the potential for same-day offers.

For an updated list of available RecPlex positions, visit the employment page at www.RecPlexOnline.com.

COLLECTION: Kroger building Fulfillment Center in Pleasant Prairie

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission has approved the final site and operational plans for Kroger's massive automated grocery storage and home delivery facility at 9091 88th Ave. Here are stories since the plans were announced. 

1 of 5
Craig Anderson Pleasant Prairie

Anderson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert