RecPlex hosting job fair Nov. 4

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, is hosting a free job fair Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the LakeView Studio.

No registration is required.

Visitors to the fair will have an opportunity to meet current staff and speak with representatives from different departments. In addition, attendees will learn what career paths are available at the RecPlex and with the village.

“The job fair is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in getting involved and working for RecPlex, the largest municipal recreation facility in America,” RecPlex Director of Recreation Craig Anderson said.

“RecPlex is continually looking for ways to improve programs, services and commitments to staff. Our facility is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our guests, and we are looking for quality people that enjoy providing support, guidance and education to customers.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the event at www.PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Employment. There may be a possibility of on-site interviews with the potential for same-day offers.

For an updated list of available RecPlex positions, visit the employment page at www.RecPlexOnline.com.

