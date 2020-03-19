Remembering the influenza pandemic of 1918

Wisconsin was the only state in the nation to take aggressive and uniform action to limit spread of the epidemic.

Obituary listings that usually had two or three names grew to a dozen or more each day. In one two-day period there were 40 deaths, and funeral parlors couldn’t keep up.

At one point there were at least four families in the city that had two family members dead in their homes. In the western portion of the county, Silver Lake and the surrounding area was hit hard with 200 cases. Three members of the Gust Gandt household died on Oct. 23.

In Kenosha on that day, teachers were given the assignment to visit as many households as they could in the city to survey residents. A week later they finished, and their surveys, which came from data gathered at 75 percent of the homes here, showed that about 6,450 had been ill with the flu.

The worst is over

Finally the siege began to lift.

It was reported in the Nov. 2, 1918, Kenosha Evening News that there had been no new cases of the flu in the past 24 hours. Schools and theaters reopened by the middle of the month. We were over the worst.