Richter’s Marketplace in Twin Lakes sold to Illinois company

TWIN LAKES — Richter’s Marketplace in Twin Lakes is being sold to Berkot’s Super Foods after serving Twin Lakes and surrounding communities for 73 years.

The sale will become effective around the end of February.

Owners Norm Richter and Larry Richter are both planning to retire when the business is sold to Berkot’s Super Foods, an Illinois company.

Brothers George (Norm and Larry’s father) and John Richter opened their first store on Main Street called Richter’s IGA Supermarket in 1947 in Twin Lakes. In 1954, John sold his share of the store to George. The business was then owned and operated by George and his wife Mildred.

The Richters changed the name to Richter’s Sentry in 1962 and later opened another location in 1965 in Lake Geneva, which closed about 40 years later.

In 2001, the Burlington Sentry store was purchased and a new building was built right behind the old one. This store recently closed after almost 20 years in business.

Norm and Larry ended their association with Sentry in 2013 and became Richter’s Marketplace when they joined Associated Foods Midwest. In 2016, AFM merged with Associated Wholesale Grocers, which is also a cooperative supplying more than 3,000 stores in 30 states.