Rust-Oleum expands warehouse capacity into Jelly Belly building

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Rust-Oleum, seeking more warehouse space to accommodate its growing supply needs, is expanding into 100,000 square feet of leased space in the Jelly Belly facility in Pleasant Prairie.

The Vernon Hills, Ill.-based manufacturer of paints and coatings will share warehouse space in Jelly Belly’s 233,000-square-foot building at 10100 Jelly Belly Lane, located near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165.

The Fairfield, Conn.-based Jelly Belly will continue to operate its own warehouse in the building. It had been leasing space in the facility to other companies.

David Buckley, a broker with The Barry Co., a Milwaukee-based industrial and commercial real estate brokerage firm, said Rust-Oleum moved into the building last week. He declined to specify the length or other details of the lease.

Vincent Pierri, a Rust-Oleum spokesman, said the company has a “five-year contract with options for the future.”

Pierri said the company selected the Jelly Belly location because it was close to its manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie.

“This expansion reflects the growth of our business,” he said.