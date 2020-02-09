Rust-Oleum expands warehouse capacity into Jelly Belly building

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Rust-Oleum, seeking more warehouse space to accommodate its growing supply needs, is expanding into 100,000 square feet of leased space in the Jelly Belly facility in Pleasant Prairie.
The Vernon Hills, Ill.-based manufacturer of paints and coatings will share warehouse space in Jelly Belly’s 233,000-square-foot building at 10100 Jelly Belly Lane, located near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165.
The Fairfield, Conn.-based Jelly Belly will continue to operate its own warehouse in the building. It had been leasing space in the facility to other companies.
David Buckley, a broker with The Barry Co., a Milwaukee-based industrial and commercial real estate brokerage firm, said Rust-Oleum moved into the building last week. He declined to specify the length or other details of the lease.
Vincent Pierri, a Rust-Oleum spokesman, said the company has a “five-year contract with options for the future.”
Pierri said the company selected the Jelly Belly location because it was close to its manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie.
“This expansion reflects the growth of our business,” he said.
Rust-Oleum will use the space to store “non-hazardous materials that were used in our manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie,” Pierri said. “These would be empty cans, cardboard boxes and other materials.”
He said a small number of employees will be in the new warehouse facility based upon daily demand.
Buckley, who brokered the deal with Kevin Barry, said Jelly Belly had been in competition with other warehouse facilities to attract Rust-Oleum as a tenant.
“It’s a good warehouse for them. It has tall ceilings and loading docks,” he said.
Established in 1921, Rust-Oleum has continued to grow its product line and marketing footprint over the last several years.
It currently operates a manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie at 8105 95th St. and a distribution center at 8505 50th St. in Kenosha.
It also operates manufacturing plants in other areas of the country.